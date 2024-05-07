Monday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Elyria 21, Maple Hts. 4
Olmsted Falls 3, Lakewood 1
Parma Hts Valley Forge 13, Lorain 2
Parma Normandy 13, Wooster 3
Richfield Revere 18, Cle. Hts. 1
Rocky River Magnificat 14, Euclid 0
Tol. St. Ursula 15, Sandusky 5
Tol. Waite 16, Tol. Bowsher 1
Wapakoneta 9, Lima Sr. 0
Region 4
Cin. Anderson 8, Cin. Princeton 7
Cin. Oak Hills 6, Cin. Turpin 0
Cin. Seton 7, Cin. Sycamore 0
Cin. St. Ursula 2, Cin. West Clermont 0
Cin. Ursuline Academy 8, Cin. Colerain 5
Fairborn 10, Bellbrook 0
Hamilton Ross 11, Trentwood Edgewood 1
Harrison 7, Morrow Little Miami 3
Kettering Fairmont 14, West Carrollton 1
Lebanon 16, Xenia 0
Miamisburg 10, Riverside Stebbins 0
Piqua 3, Huber Hts. Wayne 1
Springboro 13, Middleton 2
Troy 10, Sidney 0
Vandalia Butler 10, Clayton Northmont 3
Division II
Region 5
Geneva 13, Youngs. Chaney 2
Region 7
Bidwell River Valley 6, Washington C.H. 2
Duncan Falls Philo 9, Martins Ferry 5
Gallipolis Gallia 14, Vincent Warren 10
Hebron Lakewood 10, Cols. Bexley 1
Minerva 5, Lisbon Beaver 4
Richwood N. Union 14, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0
Warsaw River View 5, Cambridge 2
Washinton C.H. Miami Trace 10, Marietta 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 11, Zanesville Maysville 0
Region 8
Granville 22, Linden McKinley 0
Marengo Highland 22, Whitehall-Yearling 2
Division III
Region 10
Galion Northmor 10, Johnstown Northridge 0
Utica 3, Centerburg 1
West Jefferson 27, Cols. Wellington 1
Region 11
Barnesville 5, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 4
Byesville Meadowbrook 11, St. Clairsville 1
Coshocton 10, Belmont Union Local 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 8, Bellaire 0
Minford 8, Winchester Eastern 1, suspended 4th inning to resume May 7
Peebles 6, Albany Alexander 2
Portsmouth 4, W. Union 0, suspended 4th inning to resume May 7
Seaman North Adams 5, Nelsonville-York 0, suspended 4th inning to resume May 7
South Point 5, Chillicothe Southeastern 3
Sugarcreek Garaway 3, Beverly Fort Frye 2
Uhrichsville Claymont 4, Lore City Buckeye Trail 3
West Lafayette Ridgewood 5, Rayland Buckeye Local 4
Williamsport Westfall 19, Stewart Federal Hocking 2
Region 12
Cin. McNicholas 6, Blanchester 5
Johnstown 12, Worthington Christian 2
Marion Elgin 13, Tree of Life 2
Marion Pleasant 6, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
New Lebanon Dixie 8, Camden Preble Shawnee 1
Sabina East Clinton 16, Cin. N. College Hill 0
Spring. NE 6, Anna 5
Tipp City Bethel 4, Johnstown Greeneview 1
W. Liberty-Salem 21, Day. Christian 1
W. Milton Union 3, St. Paris Graham 0
Division IV
Region 13
Ashtabula St. John 13, Sebring McKinley 3
Bristolville Bristol 11, Andrews Osborne Academy 0
Kinsman Badger 11, Warren Lordstown 1
Lowellville 12, Lisbon David Anderson 2
Middlefield Cardinal 35, Leetonia 1
N. Bloomfield 15, Fairport Harbor Harding 5
Newton Falls 12, Warren JFK 2
Oberlin 16, Medina Christian 0
Orwell Grand Valley 17, Hartville Lake Center Christian 7
Salineville Southern 2, Rittman 1
Wellsville 23, New Middletown Spring. 10
Windham 14, Kidron Central Christian 4
Region 14
Antwerp 16, Gorham Fayette 0
Continental 6, Convoy Crestview 5
Edon 4, Stryker 1
Kalida 13, Pandora-Gilboa 2
Leipsic 15, Holgate 4
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 5, Arcadia 0
N. Baltimore 23, Cory-Rawson 0
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16, Mansfield Christian 0
Norwalk St. Paul 10, Attica Seneca E. 1
Tiffin Calvert 19, Arlington 9
Vanlue 26, McComb 25
W. Unity Hilltop 11, Pioneer N. Central 1
Region 15
Waterford 12, New Boston Glenwood 1
Region 16
Dola Hardin Northern 6, Upper Scioto Valley 2
Lima Cent. Cath. 11, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 1
Lima Perry 8, Spencerville 4
St. Henry 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0