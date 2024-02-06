Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 66, Pomeroy Meigs 46
Athens 62, McArthur Vinton County 41
Beloit W. Branch 54, Norton 20
Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Lowellville 37
Bishop Fenwick 52, Trotwood-Madison 38
Brookfield 44, Garrettsville Garfield 28
Brunswick 61, Richmond Hts. 52
Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Ravenna SE 47
Canfield 57, Youngs. Mooney 22
Cardington-Lincoln 50, Lucas 17
Carey 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 30
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 67, Cle. Cent. Cath. 29
Columbiana 50, Beaver 29
Columbiana Crestview 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 33
Convoy Crestview 49, Findlay Liberty-Benton 39
Cortland Lakeview 49, Hubbard 36
Delphos Jefferson 54, Miller City 44
Delphos St John's 51, Lima Cent. Cath. 25
E. Liverpool 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 32
Eastlake North 42, Orange 29
Findlay 54, Napoleon 33
Franklin Furnace Green 57, Manchester 50
Ft. Recovery 47, Celina 43
Girard 69, Niles McKinley 44
Goshen 66, Wilmington 43
Heath 35, Zanesville Maysville 32
Jackson 65, Waverly 33
Kettering Alter 60, Beavercreek 53
Kirtland 51, Jefferson Area 43
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40, Brookville 39
Lisbon David Anderson 54, Warren Lordstown 10
Massillon Jackson 50, Louisville 44
McDermott Scioto NW 43, West Union 29
Mechanicsburg 67, Cedarville 31
Mineral Ridge 69, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39
Mogadore 39, Akr. North 21
New Bremen 46, Dola Hardin Northern 10
New Middletown Spring. 49, McDonald 23
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45
Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 52, Cin. St. Ursula 51
Newton Local 52, Day. Stivers 20
Norwood 54, Cin. Seven Hills 42
Oregon Stritch 44, Tol. Waite 33
Piketon 56, Latham Western 19
Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Portsmouth Clay 17
Portsmouth W. 40, Peebles 31
Proctorville Fairland 68, Portsmouth 51
RULH 49, Blanchester 36
Richmond Edison 62, Wellsville 38
Rockford Parkway 44, Van Wert 18
Rocky River Lutheran W. 68, Lorain Clearview 29
Rossford 56, Tol. Woodward 15
Salineville Southern 65, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33
Seaman N. Adams 55, Minford 47
Sebring McKinley 25, Youngs. Valley Christian 20
Sherwood Fairview 43, Hamler Patrick Henry 42
Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Cols. Patriot Prep 27
Tol. Christian 60, W. Unity Hilltop 18
Union City Mississinawa Valley 67, Houston 28
Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Ft. Jennings 46
Warren Champion 33, Newton Falls 19
Warren Harding 52, Akr. Garfield 27
Waterford 53, Vincent Warren 48
Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Holland Springfield 32
Williamsport Westfall 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31
Windham 51, Middlefield Cardinal 35
Youngs. Boardman 62, Warren JFK 47
Youngs. Liberty 48, Campbell Memorial 44
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. East 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland Blazer, Ky. vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, ccd.
