Monday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Ashville Teays Valley 22, Cols. Briggs 1

Cols. DeSales 6, Worthington Kilbourne 5

Cols. Mifflin 13, Cols. Northland 3

Dublin Jerome 10, Cols. South 0

Gahanna Lincoln 10, Pataskala Licking Hts. 2

Grove City Central Crossing 3, Marion Harding 1

Hilliard Bradley 3, Lewis Center Olentangy 2

Hilliard Darby 10, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Hilliard Davidson 10, Galloway Westland 0

Logan 7, Chillicothe 2

Powell Olentangy Liberty 10, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Reynoldsburg 11, Cols. Whetstone 3

Thomas Worthington 3, Cols. St. Charles 0

Upper Arlington 19, Cols. Independence 0

Westerville Central 7, Canal Winchester 3

Westerville S. 5, Groveport-Madison 2

Region 3

Norwalk 7, Tol. Bowsher 4

Division II

Norwalk 7, Tol. Bowsher 4

Division II

Akr. Coventry 15, Cle. Glenville 5

Akr. East 12, Warrensville Hts. 3

Ashtabula Edgewood 8, Ravenna 2

Can. South 4, Orrville 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 7, Sheffield Brookside 0

Chardon NDCL 10, Struthers 1

Cle. Garrett Morgan 19, Cle. Lincoln W. 4

Geneva 13, Youngs. East 0

Jefferson Area 1, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 11, Copley 10

Mentor Lake Cath. 9, Pepper Pike Orange 2

Parma Hts. Holy Name 10, Richfield Revere 3

Peninsula Woodridge 4, Gates Mills Hawken 2, 12 innings

Salem 2, Kent Roosevelt 1

Streetsboro 5, Girard 4

Warren Howland 6, Niles McKinley 4

Youngs. Ursuline 14, Youngs. Chaney 0

Region 6

Norton 19, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Oberlin Firelands 11, Bedford 0

Tallmadge 10, Akr. Springfield 0

Region 7

Bidwell River Valley 7, Marietta 2

Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Uhrichsville Claymont 4

Circleville Logan Elm 11, Hillsboro 1

East Liverpool 3, Lisbon Beaver 2

Greenfield McClain 12, McArthur Vinton County 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 3, Piketon 2

Rayland Buckeye 12, New Concord John Glenn 10

Warsaw River View 7, Zanesville 0

Region 8

Johnstown-Monroe 5, Caledonia River Valley 4

Division III

Region 9

Beachwood 1, West Salem Northwestern 0

Brooklyn 13, Oberlin 11

Chagrin Falls 11, Brookfield 0

Columbiana Crestview 4, Atwater Waterloo 0

Cortland Lakeview 10, E. Palestine 0

Fairview 15, Cuyahoga Hts. 5

Middlefield Cardinal 7, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Mogadore 1, Mantua Crestwood 0

Navarre Fairless 10, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Newton Falls 7, Conneaut 1

Rittman 6, Smithville 1

Rootstown 6, Lorain Clearview 2

Warren Champion 4, Campbell Memorial 1

Wellington 8, Doylestown Chippewa 8, suspendedp. 8th inning (tie)

Wickliffe 13, Youngs. Liberty 1

Youngs. Mooney 4, Ravenna SE 3

Region 10

Cardington-Lincoln 16, Fredericktown 1

Gahanna Cols. Academy 14, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Howard E. Knox 11, Cols. International 1

London Madison Plains 6, Johnstown Northridge 1

Utica 15, Cols. Africentric 0

Region 11

Belmont Union Local 3, Martins Ferry 2, 8 innings

Lore City Buckeye Trail 5, Richmond Edison 4

Magnolia Sandy Valley 3, Bellaire 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 7, Coshocton 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 3, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2

Region 12

Anna 4, Spring. NE 3

Baltimore Liberty Union 14, Centerburg 11

Carlisle 15, Cin. North College Hill 0

Cin Mariemont 5, Cin. Purcell Marian 3

Cin. Deer Park 6, Cin. Clark Montessori 4

Cin. Finneytown 10, Georgetown 0

Cin. Madeira 8, Clermont NE 0

Cin. Seven Hills 6, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 19, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cols. Wellington 5, Tree of Life 0

Jamestown Greeneview 11, Camden Preble Shawnee 1

Kettering Alter 4, New Paris National Trail 3

Lewistown Indian Lake 7, Spring. Greenon 2

Marion Pleasant 3, Mt. Gilead 0

Middletown Madison 5, Williamsburg 4

Milton-Union 9, Spring. NW 4

New Lebanon Dixie 3, Day. Christian 2

Richwood N. Union 11, Amanda-Clearcreek 1

Waynesville 7, Germantown Valley View 4

Worthington Christian 13, Grove City Christian 0

Division IV

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 6, Hannibal River 3

Bridgeport 13, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 5

Caldwell 9, Woodsfield Monroe Central 1

Malvern 8, Beallsville 2

Nelsonville-York 10, Corning Miller 0

Newcomerstown 9, Zanesville Rosecrans 5

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 11, Shadyside 1

Strasburg-Franklin 4, Sarasville Shenandoah 1

Toronto 13, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Region 16

Botkins 13, Yellow Springs 11

DeGraff Riverside 4, New Madison Tri-Village 3

Fayetteville-Perry 15, Hamilton New Miami 0

Felicity-Franklin 25, Cin. Spencer Center 2

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 10, Lockland 6

Spring. Cath. Central 8, Jackson Center 4

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 11, Houston 3

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16, Cin. Riverview East 0

In Other News
1
Ex-auditor Roger Reynolds’ felony conviction overturned
2
Hamilton High School graduation to be delayed a day by weather forecast
3
Coming to West Chester’s square: Apartments, $2 million in new features
4
City moving forward with plan for Central Avenue senior center
5
COhatch requests tax incentive from Hamilton for downtown project
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top