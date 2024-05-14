Monday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2
Ashville Teays Valley 22, Cols. Briggs 1
Cols. DeSales 6, Worthington Kilbourne 5
Cols. Mifflin 13, Cols. Northland 3
Dublin Jerome 10, Cols. South 0
Gahanna Lincoln 10, Pataskala Licking Hts. 2
Grove City Central Crossing 3, Marion Harding 1
Hilliard Bradley 3, Lewis Center Olentangy 2
Hilliard Darby 10, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Hilliard Davidson 10, Galloway Westland 0
Logan 7, Chillicothe 2
Powell Olentangy Liberty 10, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Reynoldsburg 11, Cols. Whetstone 3
Thomas Worthington 3, Cols. St. Charles 0
Upper Arlington 19, Cols. Independence 0
Westerville Central 7, Canal Winchester 3
Westerville S. 5, Groveport-Madison 2
Region 3
Norwalk 7, Tol. Bowsher 4
Division II
Akr. Coventry 15, Cle. Glenville 5
Akr. East 12, Warrensville Hts. 3
Ashtabula Edgewood 8, Ravenna 2
Can. South 4, Orrville 0
Canal Fulton Northwest 7, Sheffield Brookside 0
Chardon NDCL 10, Struthers 1
Cle. Garrett Morgan 19, Cle. Lincoln W. 4
Geneva 13, Youngs. East 0
Jefferson Area 1, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 11, Copley 10
Mentor Lake Cath. 9, Pepper Pike Orange 2
Parma Hts. Holy Name 10, Richfield Revere 3
Peninsula Woodridge 4, Gates Mills Hawken 2, 12 innings
Salem 2, Kent Roosevelt 1
Streetsboro 5, Girard 4
Warren Howland 6, Niles McKinley 4
Youngs. Ursuline 14, Youngs. Chaney 0
Region 6
Norton 19, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Oberlin Firelands 11, Bedford 0
Tallmadge 10, Akr. Springfield 0
Region 7
Bidwell River Valley 7, Marietta 2
Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Uhrichsville Claymont 4
Circleville Logan Elm 11, Hillsboro 1
East Liverpool 3, Lisbon Beaver 2
Greenfield McClain 12, McArthur Vinton County 6
Lancaster Fairfield Union 3, Piketon 2
Rayland Buckeye 12, New Concord John Glenn 10
Warsaw River View 7, Zanesville 0
Region 8
Johnstown-Monroe 5, Caledonia River Valley 4
Division III
Region 9
Beachwood 1, West Salem Northwestern 0
Brooklyn 13, Oberlin 11
Chagrin Falls 11, Brookfield 0
Columbiana Crestview 4, Atwater Waterloo 0
Cortland Lakeview 10, E. Palestine 0
Fairview 15, Cuyahoga Hts. 5
Middlefield Cardinal 7, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Mogadore 1, Mantua Crestwood 0
Navarre Fairless 10, Massillon Tuslaw 3
Newton Falls 7, Conneaut 1
Rittman 6, Smithville 1
Rootstown 6, Lorain Clearview 2
Warren Champion 4, Campbell Memorial 1
Wellington 8, Doylestown Chippewa 8, suspendedp. 8th inning (tie)
Wickliffe 13, Youngs. Liberty 1
Youngs. Mooney 4, Ravenna SE 3
Region 10
Cardington-Lincoln 16, Fredericktown 1
Gahanna Cols. Academy 14, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
Howard E. Knox 11, Cols. International 1
London Madison Plains 6, Johnstown Northridge 1
Utica 15, Cols. Africentric 0
Region 11
Belmont Union Local 3, Martins Ferry 2, 8 innings
Lore City Buckeye Trail 5, Richmond Edison 4
Magnolia Sandy Valley 3, Bellaire 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 7, Coshocton 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 3, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2
Region 12
Anna 4, Spring. NE 3
Baltimore Liberty Union 14, Centerburg 11
Carlisle 15, Cin. North College Hill 0
Cin Mariemont 5, Cin. Purcell Marian 3
Cin. Deer Park 6, Cin. Clark Montessori 4
Cin. Finneytown 10, Georgetown 0
Cin. Madeira 8, Clermont NE 0
Cin. Seven Hills 6, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Cin. Summit Country Day 19, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Cols. Wellington 5, Tree of Life 0
Jamestown Greeneview 11, Camden Preble Shawnee 1
Kettering Alter 4, New Paris National Trail 3
Lewistown Indian Lake 7, Spring. Greenon 2
Marion Pleasant 3, Mt. Gilead 0
Middletown Madison 5, Williamsburg 4
Milton-Union 9, Spring. NW 4
New Lebanon Dixie 3, Day. Christian 2
Richwood N. Union 11, Amanda-Clearcreek 1
Waynesville 7, Germantown Valley View 4
Worthington Christian 13, Grove City Christian 0
Division IV
Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 6, Hannibal River 3
Bridgeport 13, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 5
Caldwell 9, Woodsfield Monroe Central 1
Malvern 8, Beallsville 2
Nelsonville-York 10, Corning Miller 0
Newcomerstown 9, Zanesville Rosecrans 5
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 11, Shadyside 1
Strasburg-Franklin 4, Sarasville Shenandoah 1
Toronto 13, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Region 16
Botkins 13, Yellow Springs 11
DeGraff Riverside 4, New Madison Tri-Village 3
Fayetteville-Perry 15, Hamilton New Miami 0
Felicity-Franklin 25, Cin. Spencer Center 2
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 10, Lockland 6
Spring. Cath. Central 8, Jackson Center 4
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 11, Houston 3
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16, Cin. Riverview East 0