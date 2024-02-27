Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Russia 50, Covington 35
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 47, Day. Northridge 37
Day. Oakwood 67, Day. Ponitz Tech. 56
Division IV=
Region 16=
Day. Christian 69, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
