Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairview, Ky. 80, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67

Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Woodlan, Ind. 44

Sandusky 102, Willard 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

