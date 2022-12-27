Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairview, Ky. 80, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67
Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Woodlan, Ind. 44
Sandusky 102, Willard 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
