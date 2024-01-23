Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 56, Clyde 45

Bishop Ready 68, Cols. Eastmoor 35

Cin. Colerain 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45

Gates Mills Hawken 55, Chagrin Falls 43

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 45, Bard Cleveland 30

Legacy Christian 55, Miami Valley Home 27

Old Fort 67, Elmore Woodmore 19

Sullivan Black River 70, Oberlin 55

