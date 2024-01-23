Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 56, Clyde 45
Bishop Ready 68, Cols. Eastmoor 35
Cin. Colerain 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45
Gates Mills Hawken 55, Chagrin Falls 43
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 45, Bard Cleveland 30
Legacy Christian 55, Miami Valley Home 27
Old Fort 67, Elmore Woodmore 19
Sullivan Black River 70, Oberlin 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Task force recommends leasing Central Connections to agency to serve...
2
$2.7 million grant to build access road so St. Clair Twp. residents not...
3
Travel Butler County unveils official 2024 Donut Trail T-shirt
4
‘Vested interest:’ Mother of 7 joins Middletown school board
5
Hamilton roundabout focus of meeting