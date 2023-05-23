X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Gahanna Lincoln 3, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 2

Hilliard Darby 4, Marysville 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Dublin Scioto 0

Pickerington North 7, Newark 1

Division II

Region 5

Canfield 3, Poland Seminary 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 5, Mentor Lake Cath. 2

Cle. Benedictine 1, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Creston Norwayne 8, Parma Padua 4

Gates Mills Gilmour 4, Richfield Revere 0

Mogadore Field 4, Youngs. Ursuline 1

Region 6

Bay Village Bay 3, Rocky River 0

Elyria Cath. 4, Akr. Coventry 1

Region 7

Bloom-Carroll 9, Johnstown-Monroe 2

Cambridge 3, Millersburg W. Holmes 2

Circleville 7, Chillicothe Unioto 5

Dresden Tri-Valley 5, New Concord John Glenn 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 5, Carrollton 4

New Philadelphia 8, St. Clairsville 3

Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Delaware Buckeye Valley 2

Washington C.H. 1, Jackson 0, 8 innings

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 4, Beachwood 3

Canfield S. Range 6, Warren Champion 4

Chagrin Falls 1, Sullivan Black River 0

Cortland Lakeview 6, Perry 0

Garrettsville Garfield 11, Kirtland 1

Hanoverton United 4, Leavittsburg LaBrae 1

Independence 2, Akr. Manchester 1

Wooster Triway 4, Can. Cent. Cath. 1

Region 10

Gahanna Cols. Academy 1, W. Jefferson 0

Utica 2, Worthington Christian 0

Division III

Region 11

Beverly Ft. Frye 1, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 6, Lore City Buckeye Trail 4

Region 12

Arcanum 2, Brookville 1

Cin. Country Day 7, Carlisle 4

Cin. Madeira 7, Middletown Madison 6

Fredericktown 5, Baltimore Liberty Union 4

Heath 11, Grandview Hts. 1

Jamestown Greeneview 1, Camden Preble Shawnee 0

Versailles 5, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Waynesville 7, Williamsburg 3

Division IV

Region 15

Mowrystown Whiteoak 10, Ironton St. Joseph 0

South Webster 4, Leesburg Fairfield 2

Region 16

Bradford 2, Ft. Loramie 0

Felicity-Franklin 4, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Galion Northmor 6, Fairfield Christian 1

Miami Valley Christian Academy 8, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 3

Russia 6, Pleasant Hill Newton 5

S. Charleston SE 3, Spring. Cath. Central 1

Sugar Grove Berne Union 7, Newark Cath. 4

