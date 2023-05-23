Monday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2
Gahanna Lincoln 3, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 2
Hilliard Darby 4, Marysville 0
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Dublin Scioto 0
Pickerington North 7, Newark 1
Division II
Region 5
Canfield 3, Poland Seminary 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 5, Mentor Lake Cath. 2
Cle. Benedictine 1, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Creston Norwayne 8, Parma Padua 4
Gates Mills Gilmour 4, Richfield Revere 0
Mogadore Field 4, Youngs. Ursuline 1
Region 6
Bay Village Bay 3, Rocky River 0
Elyria Cath. 4, Akr. Coventry 1
Region 7
Bloom-Carroll 9, Johnstown-Monroe 2
Cambridge 3, Millersburg W. Holmes 2
Circleville 7, Chillicothe Unioto 5
Dresden Tri-Valley 5, New Concord John Glenn 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 5, Carrollton 4
New Philadelphia 8, St. Clairsville 3
Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Delaware Buckeye Valley 2
Washington C.H. 1, Jackson 0, 8 innings
Division III
Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 4, Beachwood 3
Canfield S. Range 6, Warren Champion 4
Chagrin Falls 1, Sullivan Black River 0
Cortland Lakeview 6, Perry 0
Garrettsville Garfield 11, Kirtland 1
Hanoverton United 4, Leavittsburg LaBrae 1
Independence 2, Akr. Manchester 1
Wooster Triway 4, Can. Cent. Cath. 1
Region 10
Gahanna Cols. Academy 1, W. Jefferson 0
Utica 2, Worthington Christian 0
Division III
Region 11
Beverly Ft. Frye 1, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 6, Lore City Buckeye Trail 4
Region 12
Arcanum 2, Brookville 1
Cin. Country Day 7, Carlisle 4
Cin. Madeira 7, Middletown Madison 6
Fredericktown 5, Baltimore Liberty Union 4
Heath 11, Grandview Hts. 1
Jamestown Greeneview 1, Camden Preble Shawnee 0
Versailles 5, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Waynesville 7, Williamsburg 3
Division IV
Region 15
Mowrystown Whiteoak 10, Ironton St. Joseph 0
South Webster 4, Leesburg Fairfield 2
Region 16
Bradford 2, Ft. Loramie 0
Felicity-Franklin 4, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Galion Northmor 6, Fairfield Christian 1
Miami Valley Christian Academy 8, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 3
Russia 6, Pleasant Hill Newton 5
S. Charleston SE 3, Spring. Cath. Central 1
Sugar Grove Berne Union 7, Newark Cath. 4