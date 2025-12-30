Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 41, Chillicothe Huntington 31

Bellevue 58, Copley 41

Bryan 41, Tol. Bowsher 36

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Beaver Local 44

Cin. Oak Hills 47, Ursuline Academy 26

Hamilton 57, Miamisburg 40

Hillsboro 56, Lynchburg-Clay 36

Leipsic 58, N. Baltimore 45

Martins Ferry 61, Bellaire 40

McArthur Vinton County 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Morrow Little Miami 46, Hamilton Ross 28

New Lexington 43, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28

Ontario 46, Lexington 42

Paulding 63, Delphos Jefferson 50

Rootstown 49, Cortland Maplewood 42

Sarahsville Shenandoah 73, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34

Seaman N. Adams 61, Minford 46

Seton 86, Riverside, S.C. 51

Sherwood Fairview 70, Maumee 48

St Marys 58, Bellefontaine 39

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

Tol. Start 78, Oregon Clay 8

Urbana 67, Kenton 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

