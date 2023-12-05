Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Marion-Franklin 54, Heath 51

Dresden Tri-Valley 75, Newark Licking Valley 44

Fairport Harbor Harding 73, Wickliffe 55

Milan Edison 71, New London 43

Montpelier 47, Hicksville 43

Oregon Clay 52, Norwalk 49

Sidney Lehman 50, Day. Miami Valley 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

