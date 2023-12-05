Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Marion-Franklin 54, Heath 51
Dresden Tri-Valley 75, Newark Licking Valley 44
Fairport Harbor Harding 73, Wickliffe 55
Milan Edison 71, New London 43
Montpelier 47, Hicksville 43
Oregon Clay 52, Norwalk 49
Sidney Lehman 50, Day. Miami Valley 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
