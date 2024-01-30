Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cardington-Lincoln 67, Cols. Horizon 62

Metamora Evergreen 55, Sherwood Fairview 46

N. Ridgeville 68, Amherst Steele 59

State Line Christian, Mich. 56, Can. Heritage Christian 34

West 84, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

