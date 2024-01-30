Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cardington-Lincoln 67, Cols. Horizon 62
Metamora Evergreen 55, Sherwood Fairview 46
N. Ridgeville 68, Amherst Steele 59
State Line Christian, Mich. 56, Can. Heritage Christian 34
West 84, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
