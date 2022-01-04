Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Warren Lordstown 10
Belmont Union Local 64, Cambridge 22
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 34
Christian Community School 47, Medina Christian Academy 26
Cin. Mariemont 36, Norwood 30
Columbiana Crestview 39, Campbell Memorial 18
Fairport Harbor Harding 63, Vienna Mathews 40
Findlay 38, Perrysburg 37
Fredericktown 44, Delaware Christian 27
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 25
Grafton Midview 57, Oberlin Firelands 16
Hamilton Ross 48, Eaton 31
Houston 46, Newton Local 26
Jefferson Area 47, Hubbard 21
Lima Shawnee 57, Lima Perry 19
McArthur Vinton County 53, Athens 20
McDermott Scioto NW 43, Beaver Eastern 33
Middletown Madison Senior 30, Cin. Wyoming 26
Millbury Lake 91, Carey 73
Monroe 0, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
New Boston Glenwood 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 11
New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, Troy 54
New Madison Tri-Village 59, Sidney 31
Poland Seminary 55, Cortland Lakeview 22
Portsmouth Notre Dame 43, Portsmouth Clay 12
Rockford Parkway 38, Botkins 37
S. Webster 60, Oak Hill 42
St. Clairsville 47, Martins Ferry 42
Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Akr. Ellet 43
Tol. Christian 71, Sherwood Fairview 59
Toronto 45, Madonna, W.Va. 38
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Ironton St. Joseph 35
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Barnesville 17
Youngs. Boardman 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Wellsville 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/