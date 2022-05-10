journal-news logo
Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Madison 20, Lyndhurst Brush 0

Massillon Perry 9, Macedonia Nordonia 1

Mentor 4, Can. Glenoak 2

Stow-Munroe Falls 18, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Division IV
Region 13

Cuyahoga Hts. 22, Kidron Central Christian 1

Lowellville 15, Cortland Maplewood 1

Windham 26, Middlefield Cardinal 1

Region 14

Cory-Rawson 8, Kalida 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 4, St. Henry 0

