Monday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Madison 20, Lyndhurst Brush 0
Massillon Perry 9, Macedonia Nordonia 1
Mentor 4, Can. Glenoak 2
Stow-Munroe Falls 18, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 22, Kidron Central Christian 1
Lowellville 15, Cortland Maplewood 1
Windham 26, Middlefield Cardinal 1
Cory-Rawson 8, Kalida 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 4, St. Henry 0
