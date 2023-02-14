X
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Delphos Jefferson 45, Leipsic 27

Mansfield Temple Christian 58, Mansfield St. Peter's 23

N. Can. Hoover 35, Mentor 30

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 48, Day. Chaminade Julienne 36

Cin. Walnut Hills 47, Hamilton Ross 27

Sidney 66, Xenia 37

Division II=

Region 7=

Washington C.H. 49, Hillsboro 35

Division III=

Region 11=

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 31

Division IV=

Region 15=

Corning Miller 48, Franklin Furnace Green 35

Manchester 41, Ironton St. Joseph 37

Racine Southern 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 15

Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Northside Christian 13

Region 16=

Botkins 48, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

