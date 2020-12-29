X

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Newark Licking Valley 63

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Findlay Liberty-Benton 51

Bellville Clear Fork 77, Spring. NW 60

Bloom-Carroll 54, Ashville Teays Valley 48

Can. McKinley 81, Massillon Perry 56

Casstown Miami E. 71, Sidney Fairlawn 55

Castalia Margaretta 64, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Cin. Hughes 71, Kettering Alter 70, OT

Collins Western Reserve 91, Plymouth 50

Cols. St. Charles 55, Bishop Watterson 51

Columbus Grove 65, Van Wert 61, 2OT

Cornerstone Christian 68, Cle. VASJ 61

Day. Chaminade Julienne 51, Hamilton Badin 45

Defiance Ayersville 58, N. Baltimore 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 70, Proctorville Fairland 61

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43, Delaware Hayes 42

Dublin Coffman 86, Hilliard Davidson 64

Fairview 36, Delta 23

Findlay 74, Elida 30

Ft. Recovery 57, Delphos Jefferson 26

Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Liberty Center 28

Hanoverton United 55, Sebring McKinley 47

Howard E. Knox 46, Utica 33

McComb 60, Northwood 51

Medina Highland 56, Peninsula Woodridge 35

Miamisburg 52, Centerville 51

Miller City 60, Swanton 39

Millersport 77, Fairfield Christian 42

Montpelier 52, W. Unity Hilltop 39

New Paris National Trail 55, Legacy Christian 53

New Paris National Trail 55, Spring. Greenon 53

Norton 62, Akr. Coventry 38

Orwell Grand Valley 65, Columbiana 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Pemberville Eastwood 40

Paulding 48, Bryan 42

Port Clinton 63, Millbury Lake 28

STVM 70, Richmond Hts. 57

Sandusky St. Mary 61, Oak Harbor 47

Struthers 60, Perry 49

Tiffin Columbian 69, Upper Sandusky 67

Tol. St. John's 40, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Warrensville Hts. 79, Solon 78

Wauseon 46, Defiance Tinora 29

Westerville Cent. 56, Westerville N. 51

Westerville S. 52, Marysville 40

Worthington Kilbourne 51, Hilliard Darby 44

Youngs. Mooney 65, Fitch 48

Asset Allocation Associates Holiday Boys Basketball Classic=

Coldwater 46, St. Henry 43

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Celina 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

