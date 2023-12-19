Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Upper Arlington 66, Worthington Christian 53

Thornville Sheridan 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 24

Toronto 64, Richmond Edison 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Geneva vs. Mantua Crestwood, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
8 Cincinnati-area places to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts
2
Store wars: UDF, Wawa race to finish at booming Butler County...
3
Interfaith group rallies in Cincinnati to call for Israel-Hamas War...
4
New ranking: Lakota’s high school cyber security students among tops in...
5
Nuxhall Foundation receives $100K anonymous gift for The Hope Center
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top