Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Upper Arlington 66, Worthington Christian 53
Thornville Sheridan 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 24
Toronto 64, Richmond Edison 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Geneva vs. Mantua Crestwood, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
