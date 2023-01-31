X
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 50, Defiance Ayersville 49

Athens 40, Albany Alexander 37

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 29

Berlin Hiland 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Bethel-Tate 54, Blanchester 21

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Martins Ferry 26

Bracken Co., Ky. 66, RULH 18

Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 36

Brookfield 67, Warren Champion 45

Cedarville 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38

Chardon 68, Geneva 33

Cin. Mt. Healthy 41, Cin. Wyoming 31

Cin. Princeton 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58

Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Cols. Whetstone 11

Delphos Jefferson 58, Wapakoneta 22

Delta 47, Pioneer N. Central 19

E. Liverpool 53, Weir, W.Va. 32

Findlay 52, Tol. St. Ursula 31

Fremont Ross 68, Lima Sr. 53

Georgetown 50, W. Union 45

Girard 56, Jefferson Area 37

Goshen 48, Wilmington 29

Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Sullivan Black River 48

Hanoverton United 49, Columbiana 40

Holland Springfield 43, Sylvania Northview 12

John Marshall, W.Va. 51, Dover 24

Leetonia 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 17

Liberty Center 55, Sherwood Fairview 48

Lima Perry 46, Botkins 2

Mantua Crestwood 35, Ravenna SE 27

Mason 57, Bellbrook 37

McComb 41, Arcadia 29

Mogadore Field 59, Willoughby S. 30

Morgantown, W.Va. 54, Marietta 19

N. Ridgeville 48, Medina 41

Oak Glen, W.Va. 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33

Philo 39, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

Rockford Parkway 49, Van Wert 44

Seton 41, Hamilton Ross 30

Southington Chalker 59, Windham 37

Springfield 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 19

Streetsboro 59, Akr. Springfield 19

Swanton 36, Metamora Evergreen 31

Thornville Sheridan 43, New Concord John Glenn 40

Tipp City Bethel 59, DeGraff Riverside 20

University, W.Va. 51, Steubenville 48

Van Wert Lincolnview 50, Ft. Jennings 25

Wauseon 47, Tol. Bowsher 29

Waynesville 63, Jamestown Greeneview 33

Wellington 33, Mansfield Christian 31

Wellston 50, McArthur Vinton County 26

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 77, Vincent Warren 56

Youngs. Boardman 47, N. Can. Hoover 29

Youngs. Liberty 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30

Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Zanesville 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

