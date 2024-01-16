Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Firestone 60, Tol. Waite 13
Akr. Garfield 36, Medina Buckeye 30
Albany Alexander 67, Reedsville Eastern 30
Amherst Steele 51, Parma Normandy 27
Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Conneaut 44
Bellaire 50, Shadyside 36
Belmont Union Local 72, St Clairsville 18
Bristol 46, Southington Chalker 7
Canfield S. Range 46, Youngs. Liberty 27
Chicago (Butler), Ill. 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47
Cin. Clark Montessori 56, Cin. Taft 21
Cin. West Clermont 51, Hudson WRA 40
Cle. VASJ 54, E. Cle. Shaw 11
Cols. DeSales 64, Westerville N. 37
Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Avon, Ind. 54
Columbiana Crestview 48, Struthers 37
Copley 56, Can. McKinley 28
Crestwood Prep, Ontario 80, Marysville 60
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, Tol. Whitmer 40
Dublin Jerome 54, Hilliard Bradley 30
Elyria Cath. 52, Brunswick 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Russia 41
Ft. Jennings 58, Dola Hardin Northern 41
Ft. Loramie 70, Botkins 33
Garfield Hts. Trinity 50, Cornerstone Christian 47
George Rogers Clark, Ky. 72, Hudson WRA 60
Georgetown 49, Blanchester 42
Goshen 56, Cin. Madeira 42
Hamilton Ross 51, Harrison 42
Hannibal River 74, Magnolia, W.Va. 26
Harrod Allen E. 48, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 23
Hillsboro 64, Leesburg Fairfield 47
Ironton Rock Hill 52, McArthur Vinton County 41
Lewis Center Olentangy 65, Chillicothe Unioto 63
Lyndhurst Brush 50, Kettering Fairmont 36
Magnolia Sandy Valley 56, Louisville Aquinas 51
Martins Ferry 66, Rayland Buckeye 42
Mason 49, Belleville, Mich. 28
Medina Christian Academy 36, Youngs. Valley Christian 20
Mentor 54, Eastlake North 45
Milford 57, Loveland 36
Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Strasburg 32
N. Ridgeville 63, Lakewood 47
New Madison Tri-Village 48, Willard 34
Norwood 45, Cin. Mariemont 31
Olmsted Falls 46, Berlin Hiland 39
Painesville Riverside 60, Painesville Harvey 17
Pickerington Cent. 59, Dublin Coffman 36
Portsmouth 46, Shaker Hts. Laurel 38
Proctorville Fairland 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 45
SPIRE Institute 58, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 50
Springfield 67, Trotwood-Madison 21
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40, Cin. Summit 37
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 61, Richmond Edison 41
Stewart Federal Hocking 50, Pomeroy Meigs 26
Toronto 39, Newcomerstown 37
Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 35
Uniontown Lake 57, Doylestown Chippewa 25
University, W.Va. 55, Steubenville 53
Waverly 54, Lucasville Valley 23
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Rocky River Magnificat 59
Wilmington 36, New Bremen 29
Windham 53, Ashtabula St John 40
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Carrollton 44
