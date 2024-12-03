Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 55, Minford 45

Belmont Union Local 40, Bellaire 37

Beloit W. Branch 51, Struthers 19

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Peninsula Woodridge 18

Cambridge 64, St Clairsville 39

Carlisle 47, Spring. NE 22

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Franklin 43

Cortland Lakeview 41, Newton Falls 22

Cortland Maplewood 60, Kinsman Badger 39

Crestline 34, Sandusky St. Mary 13

Day. Dunbar 61, Day. Belmont 14

Dublin Jerome 46, Cols. DeSales 25

E. Can. 48, Heartland Christian 39

Elyria Open Door 45, Lorain Clearview 43, OT

Franklin Furnace Green 47, Latham Western 10

Galion 47, Plymouth 38

Goshen 49, Cin. Withrow 21

Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Medina Buckeye 31

Marietta 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 49

Massillon Washington 70, Massillon Perry 62

McComb 51, N. Baltimore 32

Mechanicsburg 43, N. Lewisburg Triad 20

Milan Edison 40, Monroeville 33

New Boston Glenwood 64, Oak Hill 27

Orwell Grand Valley 37, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35

Poland Seminary 44, Warren Champion 29

Port Clinton 57, Northwood 9

Portsmouth Notre Dame 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Richmond Edison 55, Wellsville 34

Salineville Southern 48, Toronto 33

Shekinah Christian 51, Morral Ridgedale 41

Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Albany Alexander 53

Tiffin Columbian 53, Fostoria 32

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45

Warren Howland 40, Youngs. Mooney 23

Warren JFK 51, Youngs. Boardman 49

Waverly 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 44

Wintersville Indian Creek 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Barnesville 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 70, Berlin Center Western Reserve 51

Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Campbell Memorial 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

