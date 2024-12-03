Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 55, Minford 45
Belmont Union Local 40, Bellaire 37
Beloit W. Branch 51, Struthers 19
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Peninsula Woodridge 18
Cambridge 64, St Clairsville 39
Carlisle 47, Spring. NE 22
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Franklin 43
Cortland Lakeview 41, Newton Falls 22
Cortland Maplewood 60, Kinsman Badger 39
Crestline 34, Sandusky St. Mary 13
Day. Dunbar 61, Day. Belmont 14
Dublin Jerome 46, Cols. DeSales 25
E. Can. 48, Heartland Christian 39
Elyria Open Door 45, Lorain Clearview 43, OT
Franklin Furnace Green 47, Latham Western 10
Galion 47, Plymouth 38
Goshen 49, Cin. Withrow 21
Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Medina Buckeye 31
Marietta 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 49
Massillon Washington 70, Massillon Perry 62
McComb 51, N. Baltimore 32
Mechanicsburg 43, N. Lewisburg Triad 20
Milan Edison 40, Monroeville 33
New Boston Glenwood 64, Oak Hill 27
Orwell Grand Valley 37, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35
Poland Seminary 44, Warren Champion 29
Port Clinton 57, Northwood 9
Portsmouth Notre Dame 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50
Richmond Edison 55, Wellsville 34
Salineville Southern 48, Toronto 33
Shekinah Christian 51, Morral Ridgedale 41
Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Albany Alexander 53
Tiffin Columbian 53, Fostoria 32
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45
Warren Howland 40, Youngs. Mooney 23
Warren JFK 51, Youngs. Boardman 49
Waverly 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 44
Wintersville Indian Creek 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Barnesville 43
Youngs. Chaney High School 70, Berlin Center Western Reserve 51
Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Campbell Memorial 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/