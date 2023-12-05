Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 61, Akr. East 5
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Millersburg W. Holmes 29
Austintown Fitch 40, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35
Bellaire 62, St. Clairsville 15
Belmont Union Local 61, Lisbon Beaver 24
Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Struthers 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 34, New Lexington 32
Caldwell 49, Rayland Buckeye 37
Carlisle 53, Spring. NE 24
Christian Community School 55, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 7
Cin. Gamble Montessori 47, Blanchester 46
Cin. West Clermont 45, Lebanon 42
Clayton Northmont 37, Vandalia Butler 30
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 27
Columbiana Crestview 53, Girard 40
Day. Meadowdale 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 43
Day. Stivers 52, Day. Dunbar 44
Defiance Tinora 65, W. Unity Hilltop 32
E. Palestine 39, Lisbon David Anderson 36
Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Normandy 27
Fairfield Christian 34, Cols. Linden-McKinley 25
Fairview 51, Lorain Clearview 46
Fayetteville-Perry 47, RULH 26
Heartland Christian 47, Campbell Memorial 34
Hubbard 55, Brookfield 42
Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 51, Canfield 48
Kinsman Badger 64, Cortland Maplewood 41
Legacy Christian 52, Riverside Stebbins 31
Lynchburg-Clay 70, W. Union 18
Marietta 55, Athens 48
Marion Elgin 43, Milford Center Fairbanks 42
Martins Ferry 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 24
Massillon Perry 59, Massillon 47
Mineral Ridge 64, Youngs. Liberty 30
Mowrystown Whiteoak 24, Sardinia Eastern Brown 23
N. Ridgeville 65, Shaker Hts. 37
Nelsonville-York 75, Reedsville Eastern 41
New Boston Glenwood 39, Manchester 35
Oak Harbor 62, Tol. Woodward 10
Peebles 38, Seaman N. Adams 35
Poland Seminary 42, New Middletown Spring. 41
Port Clinton 49, Sandusky 47
Ravenna SE 50, Akr. Springfield 27
Richmond Edison 48, Toronto 47
Rootstown 71, Niles McKinley 21
S. Webster 59, Latham Western 18
Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Shadyside 19
Sheffield Brookside 38, Elyria Open Door 29
Stewart Federal Hocking 54, Albany Alexander 42
Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, New Carlisle Tecumseh 43
Tol. Start 47, Tol. Rogers 39
Vienna Mathews 49, Southington Chalker 14
Warren Harding 51, Cortland Lakeview 27
Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 31
Warren JFK 43, Newton Falls 27
Warren JFK 51, Canfield 48
Waynesville 56, Wilmington 38
Wellsville 58, Leetonia 14
Wheelersburg 49, Oak Hill 10
Windham 66, Warren Lordstown 18
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Cambridge 22
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Barnesville 26
