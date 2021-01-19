X

Monday's Scores

news | Updated 48 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Watterson 56, Hilliard Darby 49

Caldwell 50, Cols. Patriot Prep 41

Circleville Logan Elm 63, Williamsport Westfall 38

Collins Western Reserve 100, Plymouth 61

Cols. DeSales 58, Pickerington Cent. 57

Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Kinsman Badger 60

Findlay Liberty-Benton 77, Carey 52

Lewis Center Olentangy 61, Shelby 51

London Madison Plains 37, W. Jefferson 36

Lore City Buckeye Trail 62, Bridgeport 48

Lyndhurst Brush 73, Euclid 57

Milford Center Fairbanks 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 65, Vanlue 55

Painesville Riverside 61, Parma Normandy 60

Pettisville 43, Montpelier 32

Powell Olentangy Liberty 63, Marysville 39

Rossford 50, Tol. St. Francis 39

Shekinah Christian 52, Delaware Christian 42

Struthers 74, Cle. VASJ 49

Vincent Warren 54, Logan 41

W. Carrollton 62, Sidney 58

Warrensville Hts. 63, Cle. Cent. Cath. 57

MLK Classic=

Cin. St. Xavier 67, Cin. Princeton 52

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 80, Groveport-Madison 65

Rossford MLK Showcase=

Perrysburg 69, Maumee 15

Sylvania Southview 54, Oregon Clay 44

Tol. St. John's 71, Sylvania Northview 64

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

