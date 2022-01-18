Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Avon Lake 48
Christian Community School 48, Elyria First Baptist Christian 30
Cin. Moeller 63, Bellbrook 39
Cin. St. Xavier 52, Middletown 46
Combine Academy, N.C. 68, Cin. Taft 63
Elyria Cath. 61, Bay Village Bay 56
Findlay Liberty-Benton 53, Carey 49
Westerville N. 50, Cols. DeSales 40
Westerville S. 54, Dublin Jerome 49
Rossford MLK Showcase=
Findlay 65, Sylvania Southview 52
Maumee 48, Hicksville 44
Onsted, Mich. 70, Tol. St. Francis 66, 2OT
