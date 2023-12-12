Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooklyn 85, Wickliffe 34
Bryan 57, Edgerton 32
Millbury Lake 86, Oregon Stritch 62
Russell, Ky. 90, Beaver Eastern 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
