Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Lebanon 70, OT

Springboro 86, Springfield 75

Division II=

Region 7=

New Lexington 43, Marietta 40

Vincent Warren 54, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Division III=

Region 9=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 108, Ravenna SE 43

Fairview 70, Kirtland 63

Mentor Lake Cath. 56, LaGrange Keystone 51

Youngs. Mooney 82, Ashland Mapleton 32

Region 10=

Gahanna Cols. Academy 62, Grove City Christian 34

Worthington Christian 58, Johnstown Northridge 42

Region 11=

Canal Winchester Harvest 91, Cols. Horizon 57

Cols. Africentric 55, Heath 46

Division IV=

Region 13=

Dalton 57, Mogadore 46, OT

Richmond Hts. 62, Berlin Center Western Reserve 26

Warren JFK 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 49

