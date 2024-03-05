Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Lebanon 70, OT
Springboro 86, Springfield 75
Division II=
Region 7=
New Lexington 43, Marietta 40
Vincent Warren 54, Circleville Logan Elm 34
Division III=
Region 9=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 108, Ravenna SE 43
Fairview 70, Kirtland 63
Mentor Lake Cath. 56, LaGrange Keystone 51
Youngs. Mooney 82, Ashland Mapleton 32
Region 10=
Gahanna Cols. Academy 62, Grove City Christian 34
Worthington Christian 58, Johnstown Northridge 42
Region 11=
Canal Winchester Harvest 91, Cols. Horizon 57
Cols. Africentric 55, Heath 46
Division IV=
Region 13=
Dalton 57, Mogadore 46, OT
Richmond Hts. 62, Berlin Center Western Reserve 26
Warren JFK 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 49
