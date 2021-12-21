Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowling Green 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 47

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 85, Millersport 45

Cin. West Clermont 43, Mt. Orab Western Brown 40

Hilliard Bradley 60, Ashville Teays Valley 24

Holland Springfield 72, Tol. Woodward 55

Lewistown Indian Lake 89, DeGraff Riverside 72

McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 35

Minford 94, Portsmouth 66

New Concord John Glenn 67, Marietta 40

Pandora-Gilboa 56, Leipsic 40

Richfield Revere 75, Independence 71

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Corning Miller 42

Tol. Christian 57, Edon 31

Tol. Ottawa Hills 57, Millbury Lake 20

Westlake 101, Oberlin 65

Yellow Springs 50, Spring. NE 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Hebron Lakewood 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Top local news for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
2
Man wanted in Middletown shooting turns himself into police
3
Truck rolls down I-75 embankment near Middletown exit
4
Teen girl charged with felony for allegedly making threat that closed...
5
After argument, Butler County commissioners approve $18M property tax...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top