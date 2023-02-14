Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beavercreek 35, Kettering Fairmont 33
Cin. College Prep. 81, Cin. Hillcrest 41
Cin. La Salle 40, Cin. St. Xavier 39
Cin. Withrow 77, Cin. Winton Woods 55
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 69, Wellston 49
Danville 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43
Day. Northridge 85, Day. Stivers 71
Fairfield Christian 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 30
Galion Northmor 59, Crestline 33
Lucas 63, Mt. Gilead 48
Marion Pleasant 71, Galion 58
McConnelsville Morgan 77, Byesville Meadowbrook 58
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 69, Hanoverton United 55
New Concord John Glenn 47, Minerva 13
Salineville Southern 49, E. Palestine 29
St. Henry 74, Lima Bath 44
Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Dublin Scioto 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/