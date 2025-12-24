Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Garfield 43, Louisville 39
Ashville Teays Valley 47, Circleville 43
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 44
Bidwell River Valley 71, McArthur Vinton County 67
Caldwell 65, New Matamoras Frontier 40
Centerville 77, Pickerington North 47
Chillicothe 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 43
Cin. McNicholas 58, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 42
Cin. Sycamore 48, Milford (OH) 39
Cle. VASJ 75, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52
Clyde 81, Kansas Lakota 63
Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Mechanicsburg 51
Cols. St. Charles 55, Cols. Linden-McKinley 49
Cortland Maplewood 45, Conneaut 36
Day. Northridge 52, Mason 43
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 69, Westerville Cent. 63
Delphos St John's 75, St Clairsville 58
Dublin Coffman 71, Central Hardin, Ky. 39
East Carter, Ky. 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56
Elmore Woodmore 73, N. Baltimore 59
Euclid 74, Cols. Northland 56
Fairfield Christian 41, Northside Christian 24
Felicity-Franklin 61, St. Patrick (KY), Ky. 47
Garfield Hts. Trinity 79, Lorain Clearview 56
Grove City 69, Westerville S. 52
Grove City Christian 74, London Madison-Plains 33
Hamilton Badin 64, Trenton Edgewood 58
Hannan, W.Va. 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 48
Ironton Rock Hill 63, Dawson-Bryant 39
Kettering Alter 73, Marietta, Ga. 49
Logan 53, Thornville Sheridan 33
Mansfield St. Peter's 56, Howard E. Knox 54
Marietta 71, Cols. Patriot Prep 20
Massillon Tuslaw 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 56
Mayfield 65, Jefferson Area 41
Miami Valley Christian Academy 75, Purcell Marian 24
Morral Ridgedale 59, Bucyrus Wynford 54
New London 66, Rittman 46
New Madison Tri-Village 68, Plain City Jonathan Alder 44
Oberlin Firelands 57, Norwalk 26
Oregon Clay 60, Tol. Rogers 49
Painesville Riverside 78, Geneva 43
Paulding 82, Pioneer N. Central 35
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 49, Yellow Springs 40
Pomeroy Meigs 68, Athens 58
Proctorville Fairland 92, Portsmouth 70
RULH 75, Robertson County, Ky. 33
Rocky River 69, Canal Winchester Harvest 67
Ross County Christian 91, Glouster Trimble 90
Ryle, Ky. 55, Cin. Elder 39
S. Bend St. Joseph's, Ind. 88, Reynoldsburg 49
South Point 60, Gallipolis Gallia 51
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 79, S. Charleston SE 73
Tipp City Bethel 57, Clarkrange, Tenn. 48
Van Buren 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41
Washington C.H. 76, Amanda-Clearcreek 38
Wellston 64, Nelsonville-York 43
Williamsport Westfall 56, Circleville Logan Elm 34
Worthington Christian 48, Hebron Lakewood 16
Xenia 75, Legacy Christian 57
