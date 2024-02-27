Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 53, Hamilton Ross 17
Mt. Notre Dame 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 47
Division II=
Region 8=
Cin. McNicholas 57, Batavia 42
Hamilton Badin 56, Wilmington 25
Division III=
Region 10=
Mechanicsburg 55, Johnstown 54
Region 12=
Cols. Africentric 89, W. Jefferson 30
Division IV=
Region 16=
Russia 50, Covington 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
