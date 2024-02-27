Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 53, Hamilton Ross 17

Mt. Notre Dame 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 47

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. McNicholas 57, Batavia 42

Hamilton Badin 56, Wilmington 25

Division III=

Region 10=

Mechanicsburg 55, Johnstown 54

Region 12=

Cols. Africentric 89, W. Jefferson 30

Division IV=

Region 16=

Russia 50, Covington 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Northgate Mall: What’s happening with the property in Colerain Twp.?
2
State fire union chooses Hamilton for biennial conference
3
‘The Easter Sunday Massacre’ in Hamilton: Prosecutor’s notes during...
4
Shuler and Benninghofen building redevelopment in Lindenwald ‘a game...
5
Column: Hamilton orthodontist enjoys ‘the art’ of his job
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top