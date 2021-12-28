Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 48, Ontario 39

Bryan 52, Montpelier 31

Celina 34, St. Henry 23

Cin. Withrow 162, Cin. Winton Woods 101

Cols. Linden-McKinley 54, Heath 49

Columbus Grove 57, Van Wert 51

Danville, Ky. 79, Cin. Mt. Healthy 58

Fostoria 57, McComb 53

Ft. Recovery 48, Delphos Jefferson 45

Georgetown 65, Cin. West Clermont 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 72, Woodlan, Ind. 54

Holgate 45, Hamler Patrick Henry 41

Lakeside Danbury 61, Milan Edison 51

Lorain 47, N. Royalton 45

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, New Knoxville 30

Newark Cath. 65, Hebron Lakewood 45

Norwalk 42, LaGrange Keystone 40

SA Central Catholic, Texas 75, Day. Chaminade Julienne 72, OT

Swanton 52, Maumee 45

Tol. Maumee Valley 50, Sherwood Fairview 33

Westerville N. 42, Westerville Cent. 41

Westerville S. 63, Hilliard Davidson 50

Holiday Classic - Varsity=

Oregon Stritch 51, Defiance Tinora 48

Wauseon 60, Paulding 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Cincinnati city manager Boggs Muething to resign as new mayor Aftab...
2
Things to do in SW Ohio this week
3
Students with disabilities create mural on Talawanda High School wall
4
Middletown community wraps its arms around boys who lost mother
5
Door Dash driver in Oxford picks up food, comes out to find car stolen
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top