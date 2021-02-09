Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Kinsman Badger 41
Anna 42, St. Henry 30
Ashland Crestview 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 50
Atwater Waterloo 40, Mineral Ridge 29
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47, Urbana 45
Berlin Center Western Reserve 45, Louisville 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Marietta 19
Bishop Fenwick 69, Day. Dunbar 28
Bloom-Carroll 41, Ashville Teays Valley 36
Bloomdale Elmwood 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 32
Bristol 38, Mantua Crestwood 23
Brookfield 37, Leavittsburg LaBrae 32
Bryan 45, Archbold 34
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 45
Can. South 45, Magnolia Sandy Valley 32
Canfield 38, Youngs. Boardman 27
Canfield S. Range 53, Cortland Maplewood 25
Cardington-Lincoln 54, Bellville Clear Fork 42
Carey 61, New Riegel 43
Carrollton 63, Lisbon Beaver 38
Centerburg 47, Utica 30
Chagrin Falls Kenston 54, Cle. Hts. 28
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 50, Mentor Lake Cath. 48
Cols. Beechcroft 52, Cols. Linden-McKinley 21
Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Centennial 35
Convoy Crestview 44, Haviland Wayne Trace 40
Cortland Lakeview 32, Hubbard 19
Day. Northridge 56, Vandalia Butler 40
Defiance Tinora 53, Stryker 44
Delphos Jefferson 66, Ft. Jennings 26
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, McConnelsville Morgan 47
Eastlake North 55, Twinsburg 25
Frankfort Adena 40, Chillicothe Unioto 33
Garfield Hts. Trinity 88, Cle. VASJ 19
Gates Mills Hawken 64, Burton Berkshire 58
Greenfield McClain 50, Hillsboro 27
Grove City 40, Pickerington N. 35
Hamilton Badin 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24
Heath 48, Philo 34
Hicksville 44, Edgerton 30
Houston 45, Sidney Lehman 30
Jefferson Area 44, Ashtabula Lakeside 36
Kirtland 34, Rocky River Lutheran W. 30
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Circleville Logan Elm 25
Legacy Christian 48, New Knoxville 40
Liberty Center 54, Fostoria 41
Lodi Cloverleaf 66, Akr. Coventry 36
Lorain Clearview 48, Oberlin Firelands 44
Lowellville 54, Warren JFK 22
Marysville 53, Lewis Center Olentangy 45
Mayfield 38, Cuyahoga Falls 37
McArthur Vinton County 47, Seaman N. Adams 35
New Hope Christian 62, Chillicothe 53
New Philadelphia 53, Dover 37
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 66, Bucyrus Wynford 34
Newark Cath. 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52
Norwalk 46, Milan Edison 42
Peebles 71, Fayetteville-Perry 40
Perry 51, Rocky River Magnificat 44
Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Spring. Kenton Ridge 27
Poland Seminary 69, Girard 22
Ravenna 52, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 41
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 60, Ironton Rock Hill 57
Shadyside 67, Barnesville 32
Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Can. Glenoak 44
Sheffield Brookside 50, Columbia Station Columbia 49
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 75, Cin. Purcell Marian 27
Struthers 45, Girard 37
Sycamore Mohawk 48, Bucyrus 25
Thornville Sheridan 57, Zanesville Maysville 37
Tipp City Tippecanoe 43, Beavercreek 38
Tol. Christian 57, Swanton 51
Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Gibsonburg 18
Vandalia Butler 41, Clayton Northmont 38
W. Liberty-Salem 48, Cedarville 26
Warren Howland 81, Youngs. Chaney High School 15
Wintersville Indian Creek 72, St. Clairsville 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Bridgeport 27
Youngs. Liberty 53, Columbiana Crestview 46
Youngs. Ursuline 65, Austintown Fitch 56
Zanesville 61, Pataskala Licking Hts. 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/