Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Kinsman Badger 41

Anna 42, St. Henry 30

Ashland Crestview 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 50

Atwater Waterloo 40, Mineral Ridge 29

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47, Urbana 45

Berlin Center Western Reserve 45, Louisville 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Marietta 19

Bishop Fenwick 69, Day. Dunbar 28

Bloom-Carroll 41, Ashville Teays Valley 36

Bloomdale Elmwood 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 32

Bristol 38, Mantua Crestwood 23

Brookfield 37, Leavittsburg LaBrae 32

Bryan 45, Archbold 34

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 45

Can. South 45, Magnolia Sandy Valley 32

Canfield 38, Youngs. Boardman 27

Canfield S. Range 53, Cortland Maplewood 25

Cardington-Lincoln 54, Bellville Clear Fork 42

Carey 61, New Riegel 43

Carrollton 63, Lisbon Beaver 38

Centerburg 47, Utica 30

Chagrin Falls Kenston 54, Cle. Hts. 28

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 50, Mentor Lake Cath. 48

Cols. Beechcroft 52, Cols. Linden-McKinley 21

Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Centennial 35

Convoy Crestview 44, Haviland Wayne Trace 40

Cortland Lakeview 32, Hubbard 19

Day. Northridge 56, Vandalia Butler 40

Defiance Tinora 53, Stryker 44

Delphos Jefferson 66, Ft. Jennings 26

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, McConnelsville Morgan 47

Eastlake North 55, Twinsburg 25

Frankfort Adena 40, Chillicothe Unioto 33

Garfield Hts. Trinity 88, Cle. VASJ 19

Gates Mills Hawken 64, Burton Berkshire 58

Greenfield McClain 50, Hillsboro 27

Grove City 40, Pickerington N. 35

Hamilton Badin 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24

Heath 48, Philo 34

Hicksville 44, Edgerton 30

Houston 45, Sidney Lehman 30

Jefferson Area 44, Ashtabula Lakeside 36

Kirtland 34, Rocky River Lutheran W. 30

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Circleville Logan Elm 25

Legacy Christian 48, New Knoxville 40

Liberty Center 54, Fostoria 41

Lodi Cloverleaf 66, Akr. Coventry 36

Lorain Clearview 48, Oberlin Firelands 44

Lowellville 54, Warren JFK 22

Marysville 53, Lewis Center Olentangy 45

Mayfield 38, Cuyahoga Falls 37

McArthur Vinton County 47, Seaman N. Adams 35

New Hope Christian 62, Chillicothe 53

New Philadelphia 53, Dover 37

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 66, Bucyrus Wynford 34

Newark Cath. 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52

Norwalk 46, Milan Edison 42

Peebles 71, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Perry 51, Rocky River Magnificat 44

Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Spring. Kenton Ridge 27

Poland Seminary 69, Girard 22

Ravenna 52, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 41

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 60, Ironton Rock Hill 57

Shadyside 67, Barnesville 32

Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Can. Glenoak 44

Sheffield Brookside 50, Columbia Station Columbia 49

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 75, Cin. Purcell Marian 27

Struthers 45, Girard 37

Sycamore Mohawk 48, Bucyrus 25

Thornville Sheridan 57, Zanesville Maysville 37

Tipp City Tippecanoe 43, Beavercreek 38

Tol. Christian 57, Swanton 51

Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Gibsonburg 18

Vandalia Butler 41, Clayton Northmont 38

W. Liberty-Salem 48, Cedarville 26

Warren Howland 81, Youngs. Chaney High School 15

Wintersville Indian Creek 72, St. Clairsville 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Bridgeport 27

Youngs. Liberty 53, Columbiana Crestview 46

Youngs. Ursuline 65, Austintown Fitch 56

Zanesville 61, Pataskala Licking Hts. 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

