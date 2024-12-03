Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Doylestown Chippewa 67, Mogadore Field 50
Edgerton 69, Eastside, Ind. 34
Hicksville 66, Montpelier 63, OT
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Cols. Wellington 29
Sidney 53, Troy 46
St. Henry (KY), Ky. 62, Cincinnati Home School 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
