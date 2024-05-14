Monday's Scores

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Amherst Steele 8, Medina Highland 1

Austintown Fitch 10, Green 0

Brunswick 9, Avon 4

Can. Glenoak 6, Chardon 5

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 16, Akr. Hoban 1

North Canton Hoover 4, Eastlake North 3

Painesville Riverside 2, Louisville 0

Uniontown Lake 9, Massillon Jackson 0

Region 2

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 9, Avon Lake 0

North Ridgeville 11, Grafton Midview 3

North Royalton 2, Strongsville 1

Richfield Revere 7, Rocky River Magnificat 6

Region 4

Beavercreek 3, Springboro 0

Centerville 12, Miamisburg 1

Hamilton Ross 11, Fairfield 5

Kettering Fairmont 6, Lebanon 3, 8 innings

King Mills Kings 2, Hamilton 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota East 2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame 1

Mason 8, Milford 2

Mount Orab Western Brown 7, Harrison 6

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Coventry 19, Gates Mills Hawken 0

Beloit West Branch 11, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Medina Buckeye 14, Lorain Clearview 0

Mogadore Field 5, Jefferson Area 4

Warren Howland 17, Youngs. Ursuline 9

Region 7

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 10, Hebron Lakewood 0

Dover 14, Steubenville 0

New Concord John Glenn 6, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Heath 1

Region 8

Granville 10, Delaware Buckeye Valley 0

Newark Licking Valley 10, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Division III

Region 10

Utica 10, Cardington-Lincoln 1

West Jefferson 8, Galion Northmor 6

Region 11

Byesville Meadowbrook 10, Barnesville 0

Ironton 13, Pomeroy Meigs 5

Leesburg Fairfield 5, McDermott Northwest 3

Magnolia Sandy Valley 6, Richmond Edison 3

S. Webster 11, Ironton Rock Hill 1

Wheelersburg 17, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Region 12

Baltimore Liberty Union 6, Fredericktown 2

Bethel-Tate 6, Batavia Clermont NE 5

Brookville 17, Waynesville 0

Carlisle 17, Cin. Country Day 1

Milford Center Fairbanks 15, Marion Pleasant 1

Spring. Shawnee 10, Spring. NE 2

Williamsburg 5, Middletown Madison 0

Division IV

Region 13

Can. Cent. Cath. 12, Berlin Center Western Reserve 1

Fremont St. Joseph 2, Gibsonburg 1

Lakeside Danbury 16, Elmore Woodmore 0

Mineral Ridge 9, Cortland Maplewood 4

Mogadore 19, Orwell Grand Valley 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 3, McDonald 1

Salineville Southern 5, Southington Chalker 1

Viena Mathews 10, Kinsman Badger 0

Region 14

Carey 8, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5

Hamler Patrick Henry 10, Miller City 6

Montpelier 1, Defiance Ayersville 0

New Riegal 3, Sycamore Mohawk 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 11, Columbus Grove 1

Region 15

Caldwell 9, Bowerston Conotton Valley 2

Strasburg-Franklin 8, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Region 16 ***NO COLONS!!!***

Minster 10, Lima Cent. Cath. 0

New Bremen 3, Ada 2

