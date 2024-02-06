Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 69, Grove City Christian 54

Christian Community School 63, Horizon-Lorain 56

Grand River Academy 67, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 45

Marion Pleasant 61, Centerburg 33

Milford Center Fairbanks 63, London Madison-Plains 23

Rocky River 62, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41

Strongsville 68, Wooster 42

Tol. Christian 81, Millbury Lake 48

Wickliffe 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 48

Willard 61, Huron 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

