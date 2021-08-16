Mom pleads guilty to murder in missing son's death

Brittany Gosney, 29, of Middletown, unexpectedly entered her pleas during a court hearing Monday. The hearing had been requested by her attorney, who was seeking to bar prosecutors from using statements she made to detectives at trial.

Gosney was facing 16 counts overall and initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but she was found competent to stand trial in April following a court-ordered mental evaluation. The remaining 13 counts were dismissed as part of her plea deal, and she faces up to life in prison when she's sentenced Sept. 13.