Mobley has double-double, Cavs beat Hawks 101-95 for 1st win

Mobley also blocked four shots in 35 minutes. The 7-foot power forward has started all three games and is averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love each scored 12 points for Cleveland, which committed a season-low 10 turnovers. The Cavaliers’ 21-point run was their longest since Dec. 11, 2019 against Houston, when they scored 24 straight.

A 3-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic gave Atlanta its largest lead at 43-30, but Rubio answered with six points in the final 3:03 of the second quarter to pull the Cavaliers within 55-53 at intermission.

Young scored nine points in the first quarter and Reddish had five off the bench as Atlanta held a 27-24 lead after the first.

TIP-INS

Hawks: G Lou Williams (left hip soreness) was active and available, but the 17th-year pro did not play. … F Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) and F Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder recovery) remain out and have not made their season debuts.

Cavaliers: Starting G Darius Garland (left ankle sprain) missed his second straight game after being hurt in the opener at Memphis. … G Dylan Windler (right hip strain) has been inactive for all three games. He will travel with the team on its five-game road trip.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Detroit on Monday. Atlanta is in the midst of playing four road games in a five-game stretch that ends on Oct. 30.

Cavaliers: Visit Denver on Monday. Cleveland will not play at home until Nov. 3 against Portland.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio, center, drives between Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, left, and John Collins in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives against Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak