Mobley back from 5-game absence, starts for Cavs vs Nets

Injured Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley watches from the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

1 hour ago
Rookie Evan Mobley is back in the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a key game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley is back in the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a key game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Mobley missed the previous five games with a sprained left ankle and the Cavaliers lost four of them without their big man.

Mobley is a leading contender for Rookie of the Year and tops all first-year players with 20 double-doubles.

The Cavaliers went into the night a game ahead of the Nets for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

