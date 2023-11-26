Mobley and the Cavaliers host conference foe Toronto

Toronto Raptors (8-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -1.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors take on Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Raptors are 5-7 against conference opponents. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Barnes averaging 6.4.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 112.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 113.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Barnes is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (neck), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Raptors: Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.