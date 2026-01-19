Mobley and Ohio State host Minnesota

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Minnesota after John Mobley Jr. scored 28 points in Ohio State's 86-74 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Buckeyes are 8-2 on their home court. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.6.

The Golden Gophers are 3-4 in conference matchups. Minnesota has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Ohio State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Minnesota has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Mobley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cade Tyson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.