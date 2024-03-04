MLS reverts to having All-Stars face best of Mexico's Liga MX at Columbus on July 24

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer is going back to having its All-Star Game feature the league's top players facing the best of Mexico's Liga MX.
MLS said Monday the July 24 game at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, will have the format used in 2021 at Los Angeles, which was won by MLS on penalty kicks, and 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota, won by MLS 2-1.
Arsenal beat MLS 5-0 In last year's game at Washington, D.C.
MLS had announced last June the game will be held in Columbus, which also hosted the All-Stars in 2000 and 2005 at Columbus Crew Stadium. The league originally announced a July 17 date but shifted it a week in December.
