Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21

Mixon also caught four passes for 58 yards. He gained only 27 yards on eight carries in the 32-13 loss to the Browns.

Mixon became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander did it for the Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2002 season.

Burrow was 5 for 5 for 69 yards on the Bengals' opening drive, the big one a 35-yard catch-and-run by Mixon to the Carolina 18. Three plays later, Mixon bulled in for a 2-yard touchdown.

Mixon's 29-yard breakaway was the big play on the Bengals' next scoring drive, which finished with 1-yard scoring plunge by Burrow.

After Carolina's third consecutive three-and-out, Burrow put together a nine-play, 69-yard drive that finished with Mixon's second rushing touchdown. After linebacker Germaine Pratt picked off Walker, it took Cincinnati five plays to eat up 42 yards and push the lead to 28-0.

An interception by Jessie Bates gave the Bengals another short field. Burrow finished the drive with his pass to Mixon, who added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter before he was rested.

Mayfield threw two second-half touchdown passes, and the Panthers concluded the scoring with 1:29 left.

INJURIES

Panthers: DE Brian Burns left in the first quarter with a neck injury. ... DT Derrick Brown was declared out in the third quarter with an illness.

Bengals: RB Chris Evans was declared out in the first quarter with a knee injury. ... S Dax Hill suffered a right shoulder injury and was declared out in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host NFC South rival Atlanta on Thursday night.

Bengals: After a week off, play at Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 0-3 against AFC North opponents, including a Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel