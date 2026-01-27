Mitchell scores 45 as Cavaliers beat Magic 114-98 for 4th straight win

It was Mitchell's 25th 30-point game this season, fourth-most in the league, and fifth with at least 40 points. He had 36 points in Saturday's 119-105 win in Orlando.

Evan Mobley had 20 points and nine rebounds as the Cavaliers equaled their longest winning streak of the season. They also had four straight victories in early November.

The run puts Cleveland a season-best eight games over .500 at 28-20. The Cavs are also 11-4 since Dec. 29.

Paolo Banchero scored a season-high 37 points for Orlando, which has dropped three straight. The fourth-year forward also grabbed 10 rebounds. Desmond Bane added 19 points, including 15 in the first half.

The Magic jumped out to a 38-27 early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Moritz Wagner before the Cavaliers started coming back.

Cleveland trailed 52-49 before going on a 12-4 run over the last 2:56 of the second quarter to go up 61-56 at halftime.

The Cavaliers ended the game on an 8-2 run to take their largest lead of the game.

