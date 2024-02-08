Mitchell scores 40 points as Cavaliers beat Wizards 114-106 for seventh straight win

Mitchell and Mobley also had eight rebounds apiece as Cleveland survived a game with nine ties and 17 lead changes against the Wizards, who are second-to-last in the East.

The Cavs lost the rebounding battle 47-46 to Washington, the league's worst team on the glass, but held the hosts to just 45% shooting (42 of 94).

Neither team led by more than seven until Darius Garland's runner was counted good via basket interference to make it 108-99 with 56 seconds remaining.

Kyle Kuzma scored 28 points for Washington, which closed a four-game homestand without a victory after winning two of its first three games under interim coach Brian Keefe.

Corey Kispert added 23 points and Daniel Gafford had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who hit 16 of their 40 3-point attempts to keep the contest close.

The first and second quarters ended even, and Cleveland led 80-79 at the end of the third after Mitchell’s mid-range runner beat the buzzer.

Then he scored five points during a 9-0 run in the fourth that gave the Cavaliers the lead for good. And Mitchell's fifth and final 3-pointer — a pull-up over Kuzma with the shot clock expiring — made it 104-97 with 2:19 left and gave him 18 40-point games in 108 games with Cleveland.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Brooklyn Thursday night.

Wizards: At Boston Friday night.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

