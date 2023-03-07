Mitchell scores 40, Cavs rally to beat Celtics 118-114 in OT

With Stevens doing the dirty work underneath, the Cavs battled back and tied it on Mitchell's two free throws with 5.8 seconds left. Boston's Derrick White dropped a 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining.

After playing just nine seconds in the first three quarters, Stevens came off the bench and grabbed eight rebounds and scored eight points, including a 3-pointer with 2:14 left in OT to put Cleveland ahead 114-112.

Stevens scored again before Brown's layup with 43 seconds left pulled the Celtics within 116-114.

However, Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 9 seconds to go for the Cavs and after securing the final rebound, Mitchell slammed the ball off the floor as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse erupted following a win that was probably tougher than needed.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Brown added 13 rebounds and 9 rebounds, just missing his first triple-double this season. ... C Al Horford also stayed back in Boston to rest a sore back. ... Boston dropped to 1-3 vs. Cleveland. ... Coach Joe Mazzulla didn't provide specifics on Tatum's injury, but said he doesn't expect it to sideline him for long. ... C Robert Williams is expected to miss up to 10 days with a hamstring strain. ... Smart celebrated his 29th birthday and Mazzulla credited the team's “emotional leader” with a “beautiful ability to control the game.”

Cavaliers: Mitchell tied J.R. Smith's team record with his 200th 3-pointer. Mitchell made a career-high 232 3-pointers for Utah last season. ... Cleveland is set to begin a unique scheduling quirk in which the Cavs will play consecutive road games in Miami, Charlotte, Brooklyn and Orlando over the final month.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Portland on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Visit Miami on Wednesday, the first of two straight road games against the Heat.

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP