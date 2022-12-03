Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers top Magic 107-96

Mobley, runner-up for NBA Rookie of the Year last season, shot 9 of 10 from the field and has six double-doubles in the last nine games. He also had four assists in 38 active minutes.

The Magic played without top rebounder Wendell Carter Jr. and point guard Jalen Suggs. Carter has been out eight games with a right foot injury and Suggs missed his fourth straight with a sore right ankle.

Cleveland lost forward Dean Wade to a left shoulder injury in the second quarter.

ON THE MEND

Cavaliers G Ricky Rubio (left knee surgery), who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last Dec. 28 at New Orleans, played light 3-on-3 for the first time this year Thursday at the team’s suburban training facility.

No timetable has been established for Rubio to return to NBA action, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff said: “Ricky is doing a little bit more and more. He’s got a doctor’s appointment coming up soon and we’re looking to see where he’s at.”

TIP-INS

Magic: G Gary Harris (right hamstring strain) did not play after getting hurt two nights earlier against the Hawks. Harris underwent left knee surgery on Sept. 1 and has only appeared in six games. … C Mo Bamba (back spasms), C Jonathan Isaac (left knee recovery) and F Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) were all unavailable.

Cavaliers: All-Star C Jarrett Allen (bruised lower back) missed his fourth game in a row after getting injured Nov. 25 at Milwaukee. … F Lamar Stevens started in his return from a four-game absence with a non-COVID-19 illness. … Cleveland plays 10 home games in December, only heading on the road for three contests until Dec. 29.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Toronto on Saturday night.

Cavaliers: Visit New York on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane