Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

After a Detroit miss, Mobley missed two more free throws, allowing Killian Hayes to make it 94-92, but Mitchell answered with a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of free throws on the next possession.

Detroit led 56-51 at the half, thanks to 15 points from Bagley and 11 from Alec Burks. Mitchell had 15 for Cleveland.

Cleveland was still within 78-73 at the end of the third quarter despite shooting just 31.8% in the third quarter, and took an 86-85 lead on Mitchell's 3-pointer with 7:45 to play.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Hit just three of 14 3-point attempts in the first half, then went 0 for 7 in the third quarter. ... Mobley went 2 for 5 from the free throw line while his teammates went 21 for 22.

Pistons: Shot 53.8% in the first half, including 45.5% on 3-pointers. However, they missed six of 15 free throws.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Pistons: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

