Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against New Orleans

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

McCollum is averaging 21.2 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Herbert Jones: day to day (back), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.