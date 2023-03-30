Mitchell leads Cleveland against New York after 44-point performance

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 105-103 on Jan. 25. Julius Randle scored 36 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 16.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Randle is scoring 25.1 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 19.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Danny Green: out (health and safety protocols), Dean Wade: day to day (illness), Raul Neto: day to day (hamstring), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Jarrett Allen: day to day (groin).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (illness), Julius Randle: day to day (ankle), DaQuan Jeffries: out (calf), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.