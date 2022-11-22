Mitchell, Garland combine for 55 in Cavs' win over Hawks

Cleveland seized control early in the fourth, using an 11-3 run capped by an Osman basket off a Mitchell steal to push their lead out to 96-85. Mitchell was the Cavaliers' major move over the summer, coming over from Utah in a trade.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love returned after missing one game with a fractured right thumb, failing to score in 12 minutes.

THE LAST CEDI

Cavaliers F Cedi Osman, who fell out of the rotation last season, has played in every game and is averaging 8.8 points. The sixth-year swingman even saw significant time at power forward Saturday against Miami, posting 20 points and 12 rebounds.

“Cedi gives you an opportunity to do that with his variety of skills,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “That’s like a spark lineup because you can find more speed, energy and spacing with him in that spot.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: Murray, who ranks second in the NBA in steals, had one. … F De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) remained at the team hotel to rest. Hunter scored 22 points in 45 minutes Saturday against Toronto before falling ill. … G Tyrese Martin, G Jarrett Culver and G Trent Forrest are on G League assignments with College Park. … Atlanta made its only visit to Cleveland in the regular season.

Cavaliers: G Isaac Okoro was whistled for three fouls in three minutes against Young in the first quarter. … G Caris LeVert (left ankle sprain) did not dress after being hurt Saturday against the Heat. LeVert is walking without crutches and was not fitted with a protective boot. … F Dean Wade (right knee soreness) missed his sixth consecutive game. … Cleveland is 3-0 on its four-game homestand.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett