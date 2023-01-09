Mitchell, Cleveland set for matchup against Utah

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 122-99 on Dec. 20. Mitchell scored 23 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is shooting 52.9% and averaging 24.5 points for the Jazz. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Mitchell is averaging 28.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 120.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (ankle), Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (illness).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Darius Garland: day to day (thumb), Donovan Mitchell: out (rest), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

