Mitchell, Cavaliers host the Wizards

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Washington square off on Friday.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wizards are 4-22 in conference games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 17.0 fast break points per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 3.7.

The Cavaliers score 113.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 126.6 the Wizards allow. The Wizards are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 46.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 140-101 in their last meeting on Jan. 4. Max Strus led the Cavaliers with 24 points, and Kuzma led the Wizards with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is shooting 67.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Deni Avdija is shooting 48.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Wizards: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.