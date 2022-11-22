journal-news logo
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland into a matchup against Portland averaging 29.8 points per game

Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at home. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 2.9.

The Trail Blazers are 6-3 on the road. Portland has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 22.9 points and 4.1 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: day to day (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

