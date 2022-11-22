Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 22.9 points and 4.1 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: day to day (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.